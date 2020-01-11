Siddharth Announces His Upcoming Film; Check Out Its Interesting 'Darbar' Connection

Siddharth Suryanarayan, widely known as Siddharth, made his acting debut in 2003, with the coming-of-age film Boys. He received huge fame and success with the 2006 film Rang De Basanti. Recently, the actor revealed his upcoming venture, and fans are loving it.

Read on to know more about the whole story.

Siddharth’s upcoming film revealed

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth took to his official social media handle to break the news of his upcoming film. He posted this tweet on December 23, 2019, which revealed the name of the film and the director. Other names were added in the post too, and fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

The film is titled Takkar, and will be directed by Karthik G Krish. Siddharth also stated that it will be a stylish action film, and will include a sensational album from Nivas Prasanna. The film will feature Divyansha, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, and RJ Vignesh. Here is the twitter post by the actor:

My next release #TAKKAR



Directed by the talented Karthik G Krish.



Worked really hard on this stylish action film. And it has a sensational album from Nivas Prasanna.



Feat. Divyansha, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and RJ Vignesh.



Can't wait!

FEB 2020. pic.twitter.com/gvGFxhgqm9 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 23, 2019

The actor has also made an announcement regarding the cast of the film and has reportedly revealed two names. He has also said that he is all set to give the fans a ‘never-seen-before’ role with dual female leads, and it has a Darbar connection.

Nivetha Thomas--who was last seen on screen in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar--and Priyanka Jawalkar will be seen in the lead roles in this film. Fans are excited about this and are looking forward to watching the chemistry that the three leads will showcase in their upcoming action flick.

