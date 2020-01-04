Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Termed 'Arjun Reddy 2.0', Netizens Divided

Vijay Deverakonda has become synonymous with Arjun Reddy, ever since he starred in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The role became more popular after Shahid Kapoor starred in its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh and Vikram’s son Dhruv in the Tamil version. It was also at the receiving end of criticism for the portrayal of the protagonist’s toxic masculinity.

However, one wonders if Vijay Deverakonda fans can’t get over that image and continue to draw paralells with it. As the teaser of his next World Famous Lover was unveiled, one of his looks reminded the netizens of the Telugu hit once again. And it became a point of contention.

The teaser of World Famous Lover featured the Geetha Govindham star in four different stories played by Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. One of these featured him in the Arjun Reddy avatar with a heavy beard, long hair, and as a person who smokes and drinks heavily. The others see him in different avatars.

One is in a rural set-up and one is abroad. He is seen with a moustache, light stubble and other looks. He is also shown as a sky driver.

Many netizens slammed it for being the ‘copy’ of Arjun Reddy. Some called it the ‘worst teaser’, while some shared memes on it, about him calling out his various lovers. One pointed out about Vijay not being a 'versatile actor.'

Same Arjun reddy type acting thapa em radhu.. worst teaser 🤮 #WFLTeaser — pinky (@Duchess_Of_Swag) January 3, 2020

Not a versatile actor

Arjun reddy part2 loading 🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/b6NXDPLLS0 — PRINCU-KARTIK KA PANKHA (@aboywithbrains) January 3, 2020

Arjun reddy - Preethiiii

Dear comrade - Lillyyyy

WFL - Yaminiiii #WFLTeaser pic.twitter.com/1WAnKpbgvl — Detective (@cheeku1796) January 3, 2020

#WFLTeaser #WFLTeaserFromToday #Arjunreddy .. Its an big disappointment for me. On see this teaser.. Arjun reddy is enough for us... Worst teaser.. VJD has an big fan base on Tamil Nadu. Please don't destroy that 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/p1I4325bXX — Hirthik Raj (@HirthikRaj5) January 3, 2020

Many of them, however, came out in his support. Some highlighting how he is seen in four different stories and looks. Some rued how everything the actor does gets compared to Arjun Reddy.

4 different looks and characters shown in the teaser of World Famous Lover.

Haters Arjun Reddy daaw 😆

It's an Anthology with 4 different love stories.

Some people just can't digest the growth of Vijay Devarakonda.

That's the truth#WFLTeaser #WFLONFEB14 — Mohammed Afridi (@MohammedAfrid27) January 3, 2020

I feel so bad after reading the comments on YouTube . We made Arjun Reddy as a layer of skin on Vijay. Anything he does, however hard he tries, how much efforts, patience and perseverance he places, we don’t just let him shed that AR skin 😔😔 https://t.co/F6vN19ewB4 — Subhashree (@alotmessybun) January 3, 2020

Just browsed the hashtag & YT cmnts for some reactions. Mixed reactions. Mostly these cmnts r cmng in :-

Arjun Reddy, Arjun Reddy

He s dng same luv stories

Kiss scenes rah, bed scenes rah

Sadly, people MINDSET r So LIMITED tat they can't appreciate an INTENSE PERFORMANCE 👎 #WFL — Sruthi ¦¦ WFL Teaser Out ❤ (@thinkiebirdie) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav. The movie is produced bv KA Valabbha. The film is gearing up for release on February 14, 2020.

