Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Termed 'Arjun Reddy 2.0', Netizens Divided

Others

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover teaser was termed 'Arjun Reddy 2.0', 'worst teaser' after his similar look. Some, however, came out in his support.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda has become synonymous with Arjun Reddy, ever since he starred in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The role became more popular after Shahid Kapoor starred in its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh and Vikram’s son Dhruv in the Tamil version. It was also at the receiving end of criticism for the portrayal of the protagonist’s toxic masculinity. 

READ: Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Teaser Promises Emotional Journey

However, one wonders if Vijay Deverakonda fans can’t get over that image and continue to draw paralells with it. As the teaser of his next World Famous Lover was unveiled, one of his looks reminded the netizens of the Telugu hit once again. And it became a point of contention.

READ: Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Work With Ajith Or Rajinikanth; Find Out Why

The teaser of World Famous Lover featured the Geetha Govindham star in four different stories played by Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. One of these featured him in the Arjun Reddy avatar with a heavy beard, long hair, and as a person who smokes and drinks heavily. The others see him in different avatars.

One is in a rural set-up and one is abroad. He is seen with a moustache, light stubble and other looks. He is also shown as a sky driver. 

Many netizens slammed it for being the ‘copy’ of Arjun Reddy. Some called it the ‘worst teaser’, while some shared memes on it, about him calling out his various lovers. One pointed out about Vijay not being a 'versatile actor.' 

Here are the posts 

Many of them, however, came out in his support. Some highlighting how he is seen in four different stories and looks. Some rued how everything the actor does gets compared to Arjun Reddy.  

Here are the posts 

READ:Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Is Ranveer Singh’s Heroine In YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Meanwhile, World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav. The movie is produced bv KA Valabbha. The film is gearing up for release on February 14, 2020.  

READ:Vijay Deverakonda On Fans Lauding Parvathy For Slamming 'Arjun Reddy': ‘I Am Irritated’

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
