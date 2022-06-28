Urfi Javed Ranks High On Most Searched Asians List; Surpasses Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut

Urfi Javed has been making headlines for a while now, for her out-of-the-box wardrobe choices and is often seen sharing glimpses of her unique looks online. The Daayan actor has now made her way to the most searched Asians on Google worldwide 2022 list so far and has ranked in 57th place. The top 100 list saw the actor surpass several Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others.

Google's Most Searched Asians list

Urfi Javed ranked in 57th place on Google's most searched Asians list and was followed by several Bollywood stars. She surpassed Kiara Advani, who stood in 64th place, Janhvi Kapoor, who comes in 66th position, Kangana Ranaut in 71st place and many others. The list also included other Indian stars from the Bollywood film industry like the late Sushant Singh Rajput (73rd place), Sridevi (75th place), Kriti Sanon (82nd position), Disha Patani (88th position), Tiger Shroff (89th place), Varun Dhawan (93rd position) and Ananya Panday (98th place).

Google's Most Searched Asians top 10 list

The most searched Asians top 10 list included several stars from Asia including musicians, actors and sports personalities. The popular K-pop band BTS saw two of its members on the list, V and Jungkook. Bollywood actors including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also made it to the top 10 of Google's most-searched Asians list.

BTS V Jungkook Sidhu Moose Wala Jimin Lata Mangeshkar Lisa Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli

Urfi Javed was recently in the news when she called out Rahul Vaidya for being a 'hypocrite' after the release of his song Naughty Balam. She accused the music video of 'Sexualising a woman's body' and called out the singer for his earlier comments on women's clothing online. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself & wear and post whatever she wants bothers people! I used to love Rahul vaidya so much as a singer but dayummm! You lost all respect! You're a sexist hypocrite." This came after Rahul's tweet on people 'posting nudes in the name of fashion' in the coming years.

#UrfiJaved gave it back to #RahulVaidya who had talked about people posting nudes in the name of fashion



"Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself & wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people!You're a sex¡st hypocr¡te! pic.twitter.com/iVASw2jOcA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 25, 2022

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

Image: Instagram/@urf7i, @kiaraaliaadvani, @kanganaranaut