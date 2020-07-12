Vadodara City Police Books Man For Hurling Abuses & Giving Rape Threats To Comedian

Within a few hours after Gujarat Police tagged Vadodara City Police on Twitter, Shubham Mishra was booked under relevent section of IPC and IT act. Mishra hurled abuses and gave rape threats to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua for poking fun at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea (an old video of the comedian).

Maharashtra Home Minister earlier in the evening also wrote, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to respect women.But if someone is using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them. @MahaCyber1 verify this video. @CPMumbaiPolice take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per the rules."

'Accept apology': Agrima Joshua posts video after joke on Shivaji Maharaj sparks row

Vadodara City Police took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video which was uploaded and shared on Social media by Shubham Mishra.



We have detained him and initiated legal process for registration of FIR against him under relevent section of IPC and IT act.

According to the reports, Shubham Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman) In a suo motu case by Vadodara Cybercrime police station, Mishra has also been booked under IT Act 67 (transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

'Grateful': Sonam on Gujarat Police' action against man for threatening & abusing comedian

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja and National Commission for Women raised their voice against a man hurling rape threats and abuses at Agrima over her video. The Gujarat Police took note and promised action.

Joshua on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down. "I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.

The stand-up act

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora.

