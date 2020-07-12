'Accept apology': Agrima Joshua posts video after joke on Shivaji Maharaj sparks row

Agrima Joshua put out a video to express her apology after an old video, where she had made a joke related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sparked a row. The stand-up comedian urged the political parties Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to accept her ‘humble apology’, so that they could 'move on' with their lives.

READ: Sena MLA Demands Arrest Of Comedian For Hurting Sentiments Of Shivaji Maharaj's Followers

Agrima shared a video where she is heard saying, “I would like to apologise to NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress, MNS, whoever I have hurt. I could not personally offer the apology because my locality, like many other areas of Maharashtra, comes under red zone. I hope that you accept my apology through this video, so that both you and I can move on with our lives.”

She tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Here's the video

She had earlier tweeted that she was sorry for hurting the sentiments of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and conveyed her ‘heartfelt apologies’ to the followers of the leader and stated the video had been deleted.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

The said video was from a year ago where Agrima is heard talking about the ‘funny things’ she read on Quora about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Arabian Sea.



READ:Gujarat Police Orders 'necessary Action' Against Man For Giving Rape Threats To Comedian

Apart from netizens lashing out at Agrima, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was among those who had demanded arrest of the comedian.

He also posted a video and said, "I saw the video and I feel she doesn't have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn't know about him. He also warned that if she was using Shivaji Maharaj's name to earn money, the Maharashtra Yuvati Sena/Mahila Aghadi will not tolerate it. "If you need, you can take information about Maharaj from Shiv Bhakts. The Hindutvavadi Janata will not tolerate it," he said.

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja and National Commission for Women raised their voice against a man hurling rape threats and abuses at Agrima over her video. The Gujarat Police took note and promised action.

READ:NCW Seeks Immediate Action Against Man For Hurling Abuses, Giving Rape Threats To Stand-up Comedian

READ:'Grateful': Sonam On Gujarat Police' Action Against Man For Threatening & Abusing Comedian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.