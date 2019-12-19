Chinmayi Sripada Is Relieved After Vairamuthu Gets Removed Out Of Ponniyin Selvan

In 2018, the woman of Indian cinema started a social media movement, taking inspiration from Hollywood's #Metoo. The #Metoo movement in India was reportedly started by Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of taking sexual advances during the shoot of a song. The movement shook the industry, with perpetrators being put under legal and social media trail.

Chinmayi Sripada accuses Vairamuthu of #Metoo

Last August, Chinmayi Sripada, a popular singer of the Tamil film industry, accused National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu of #Metoo. Following which, she was reportedly bashed by the public and was out of work for months. On the other hand, Vairamuthu continued working in films like Kaappaan, among others. Now, a year later, the singer in a recent social media post shared the news that Vairamuthu has been removed from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She said, "To all the girls who couldn’t step out in the open. And to those of us who did because we were insulated by our families who stood with us - Bhuvana Seshan, Sindhu."

To all the girls who couldn’t step out in the open. And to those of us who did because we were insulated by our families who stood with us - Bhuvana Seshan, Sindhu. https://t.co/HCVbaVMMDi — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

Chinmayi's social media post comes after an online portal revealed that the makers of Ponniyin Selvan are reportedly planning to remove Vairamuthu from the film allegedly due to the #Metoo accusations. The forthcoming movie, starring Aishwarya Rai, Jayaram Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, is based on the Tamil classic novel of the same name. The shooting of the forthcoming movie is reportedly progressing in Bangkok, Thailand.

