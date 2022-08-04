Varalakshmi Vratam 2022: Fasting Rules, Pooja Kit, Time, Vrat Vidhi And More

Varalakshmi Vratam is a strict fast that is mostly observed by married women for the well-being of their children, husband and family. According to Hindu traditions, the Hindu Goddess Varalakshmi is worshipped on this auspicious day as it is considered equivalent to offering prayers to Ashtalakshmi.

On the occasion of the Hindu festival Varalakshmi Vratam, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu. It is an important Hindu festival and will be celebrated this year on August 12. It is mostly observed in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The timings of Varalakshmi pooja are as follows:

Simha Lagna: from 6:40 am to 8:41 am

Vrishchika Lagna: from 1:16 pm to 3:32 pm

Kumbha Lagna: from 7:24 pm to 8:57 pm

Vrishabha Lagna: from 12:08 am to 2:06 am on August 13, 2022

Ashtalakshmi are the eight goddesses of wealth, earth, love, fame, wisdom, peace, contentment and strength. The eight Lakshmis are as follows:

Aadi Lakshmi (the Protector)

Dhana Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth)

Dhairya Lakshmi (Goddess of Courage)

Sowbhagya Lakshmi (Goddess of Prosperity)

Vijaya Lakshmi (Goddess of Victory)

Dhanya Lakshmi (Goddess of Nourishment)

Santaana Lakshmi (Goddess of Progeny)

Vidhya Lakshmi (Goddess of Wisdom)

Varalakshmi Vratam puja kit

Prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi in the form of puja by women. This puja requires several ingredients such as Kumkum, Sindoor, Akshatha, Haridra, Chandanam, Dora Granthi, Vastra, Kapoora, Yagnopaveetha, incense sticks, Peetha, Sri Varamahalakshmi idol, Kalasha, garlands, Panchapatra, Arghyapatra, fresh fruits, flowers, sweets and Udharana.

Varalakshmi Vratam puja vidhi

On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, everyone needs to wake up early, take a bath and clean the house for the puja. The water of the holy Ganges also needs to be sprinkled all over the house. The Varalakshmi idol is then decorated with jewellery, new clothes, kumkum and flowers and then the rest of the things from the kit are also offered. The aarti of the idol is performed with a Diya, incense stick and Kapoora. The devotees should also observe a fast for the entire day.

Those who observe fast on Varalakshmi Vratam should refrain from eating anything till the Pooja. Once the Pooja is over, the devotees can consume the Prasada and some fruits. However, they cannot eat anything else until the next day.

Image: Unsplash