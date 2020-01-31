Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara Collaborate Once Again For Vignesh Shivan's Next?

Vijay Sethupathi the well-known actor seems to be on a signing spree. The versatile actor who already has his kitty full with several movies may soon be collaborating with Bigil actress Nayanthara for his next. As per the reports in a leading news portal, the Makkal Selvan actor may soon be teaming up with the Lady Superstar for the second time for filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s next.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara to collaborate once again:

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is not out yet by the filmmaker or the actor. But if the reports are true to go by, this will be the second time when fans will get to witness the amazing on-screen chemistry of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Last time the duo starred in Vignesh Shivan's blockbuster hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that released in 2015.

The movie portrayed a romantic love story between Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and was a success at the Box Office. Vignesh Shivan has reportedly decided to rope in the music director Anirudh Ravichander for the movie.

The director, Vignesh Shivan has started the pre-production work for the Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi starrer and is currently hunting for a location. The movie is expected to be produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios. As per the same report, Vignesh was supposed to help a Tamil venture with actor Sivakarthikeyan, but following some reason, the movie has been delayed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara was last spotted in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. She is currently busy shooting for her Tamil spiritual venture Mookuthi Amman which is helmed by RJ Balaji.

Vijay Sethupathi has been making news for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj’s action-thriller Master which will feature Thalapathy Vijay in lead. He will also make his Bollywood debut in filmmaker Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The Tamil superstar will also star in filmmaker Sukumar’s Telugu action thriller which has been tentatively titled AA20 with Allu Arjun in lead.

