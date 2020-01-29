Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupati To Shoot High-octane Scenes For 'Master' In Cuddalore

One of the much-awaited Tamil films, Master featuring Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, elates fans with every update. A few days back, to drum up the excitement of the audience and fans, the makers released the third look poster.

According to a fresh report published by a leading news portal, the lead actors of Master, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are gearing up to shoot a few high-octane action sequences.

The reports state that the makers and the lead actors are busy these days filming a few crucial portions of the action thriller in Tamil Nadu's capital. Giving more insights into the film, the reports also add that the schedule will start in the month of February at Neyveli Coal mines in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. The makers also confirmed and shared the details of the same.

The cast and crew have already wrapped its first schedule in Chennai, followed by second in Delhi and third in Karnataka. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is one of the biggest releases of the year 2020 in Kollywood. The action thriller will also star Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal characters among others.

Talking about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, many reports have spilled the beans around what the audience and fans can expect from the film. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen donning the role of a professor and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a local gangster. The film is slated to release on April 9, 2020.

(Cover Image Courtesy: XB Film Creators Instagram)

