Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Remind You Of Your Girl Squad

Having grown up together, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor share a close bond. Their pictures and videos together on social media are proof about their friendship and their fans just cannot get enough of the two. Ananya, who is very active on Instagram, recently took to the photo and video-sharing social networking site to share a few stunning pictures of her with her fans. She looked stunning in a ravishing red attire. She captioned the pictures as ‘left you on red (sic)’.

Her post was flooded with comments. But what caught the attention was her BFF Shanaya Kapoor who wrote, ‘’Should I just post all?’ #mood (sic)’, to which Ananya replied, ‘forever mood’. Looking at the two having their fun banter on Instagram seems like they clearly share a good bond. Check out the comment and the post below:

Talking about their friendship, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan are best of friends. They are often seen roaming around together, having lots of fun. As per reports, the three have grown up together and are also spotted together.

Among the three BFFs, Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Suhana Khan made her debut on the cover of Vogue Magazine. And guess it is now Shanaya’s turn to make her debut in the industry.

Also read | Shanaya Kapoor Belongs To A Family Of B-town Biggies. Find Out Her Family Tree Here.

Also read | Ananya Panday's Most Stylish Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Also read | 'Ananya Panday & Ananya Panday' Are Too Much To Handle For Bhumi; Read Details

Also read | Ananya Panday Gives Bold And Edgy Fashion Goals With These Outfits, See Pics

Image courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.