Vikas Khanna To Launch 'World's Greatest Culinary Center' In New York City, Shares Meaning

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media handle to share an amazing milestone — his dream project 'Binder' that will begin operations in NY city

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media handle to share an amazing milestone — his dream project 'Binder' that will begin operations from February 14, 2020, in New York City. Binder is a global organisation to promote Indian heritage, arts, cinema, music, literature, and cuisine.

Khanna revealed that the name 'Binder' comes from his parents name — Bindu and Devinder and the centre is a tribute by Vikas to the ancestors, culture and heritage. He shared pictures from the prayer ceremony on his Twitter handle.

Vikas was recently honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated, thousands of miles away from his Manhattan home. Khanna was honoured “for dropping everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering”.

