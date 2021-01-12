Vikas Khanna To Launch 'World's Greatest Culinary Center' In New York City, Shares Meaning

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna took to his social media handle to share an amazing milestone — his dream project 'Binder' that will begin operations from February 14, 2020, in New York City. Binder is a global organisation to promote Indian heritage, arts, cinema, music, literature, and cuisine.

Khanna revealed that the name 'Binder' comes from his parents name — Bindu and Devinder and the centre is a tribute by Vikas to the ancestors, culture and heritage. He shared pictures from the prayer ceremony on his Twitter handle.

Vikas was recently honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated, thousands of miles away from his Manhattan home. Khanna was honoured “for dropping everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering”.

3 1/2 years in planning & ready to launch #BINDER

Bindu + Devinder

A global organization to promote Indian heritage, arts, cinema, music, literature & cuisine based in New York City.



Today is the prayer ceremony for an auspicious beginning.

We begin operations on Feb 14th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d2HptAtOpo — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 10, 2021

My sincere apologies to everyone for being away from social media.

Setting up a dream project.

It does take a lot of focus, patience & love.

Hope to make you all proud.

See you soon. #BINDER pic.twitter.com/otCKY76b0u — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 4, 2021

When you are inspired to launch “World’s Greatest Culinary Center”.......

We have to use “World’s Greatest Tools”#BINDER@BergnerIndia pic.twitter.com/TwIU3y71MF — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 11, 2021

In the past 24 hrs, we have received more than 1530 email inquiries about #BINDER

My commitment to promote Indian Culture-Cuisine in the name of my Ma-Pa pic.twitter.com/U5hgLLI4UH — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 11, 2021

Wearing my Papa’s watch as I pray with my heart.

Work In Progress. #BINDER

A tribute to our ancestors, heritage & culture.

Celebrations begin on Feb 14th. pic.twitter.com/UBGm3fPMgH — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 11, 2021

My heart says that they are watching over me from heavens today and forever. #BINDER pic.twitter.com/v0FKPkOiN3 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 10, 2021

