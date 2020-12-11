Vikas Khanna recalls promise to Neena Gupta as 'The Last Color' shines at Times Square

After years of creating magic with his culinary skills, Vikas Khanna seeks to do the same with his filmmaking skills now. The Michelin Star Chef seems to be on his way to glory, if the praises for his directorial debut The Last Color are anything to go by. As the film released in India, the debutant exulted over his poster at the Times Square and the promise he had made to Neena Gupta.

READ: Neena Gupta Shares A Selfie With 'The Last Color' Director Vikas Khanna; Check Out

Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color at Times Square

Vikas Khanna shared that he had made the promise to his lead actor Neena Gupta, that she will be ‘splashing colours’ across Times Square in New York. He had made the promise when he had designed the poster in 2018. Vikas revealed that he always believed in it in that dream and ‘worked 24/7’ for it.

The dream finally turned out to be a reality as the The Last Color poster finally splashed at the Times Square over the release in India. The director termed it as the ‘biggest day’ for the Last Color.

Sharing a dream-

Today, is the BIGGEST day for #TheLastColor as it comes to India.

In 2018, I made this poster & sent it to @Neenagupta001

I told Neena ji, You’ll be splashing colors all over TIMES SQUARE.

Something in my heart believed in this dream & I worked 24/7 for it💗 pic.twitter.com/OcpNV9nr3u — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 11, 2020

READ: Vikas Khanna Reveals 'biggest Risk' Mantra As He Shares Milestone Of Life's Turning Point

Earlier, Vikas Khanna had shared numerous interesting anecdotes related to the film. This included sharing how he had created a white saree within minutes for a song shoot. A few days before the release, he quipped how she might have thought of him as a ‘mad man’.

I think Neena ji is thinking, “This mad man” 😂😂😂#TheLastColor in theatres in India tmrw. @Neenagupta001

Listing in the bio. pic.twitter.com/z6GKUIExst — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 10, 2020

The Last Color

The Last Color is the story of widows set in Vrindavan and Varanasi. The film had earlier been screened at various international festivals and had been in the shortlist of films eligible for the Oscars this year. The movie released in PVR multiplexes on Friday.

READ: Vikas Khanna Reveals 3 Reasons To Shift To USA As He Completes 20 Years In New York

READ: Vikas Khanna Didn't Have Saree For Neena Gupta For 'The Last Color' Scene, Shares 'story'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.