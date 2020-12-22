Vikas Khanna felicitated with Mother Teresa Memorial Award, says 'absolutely honoured'

As much as COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill, it also gave people the opportunity to help the needy. One such hero during the pandemic was Vikas Khanna, who arranged food and other essentials for millions of peple across cities. The Michelin Star Chef’s efforts were recently recognised, as he was felicitated with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award.

READ: Vikas Khanna Recalls Promise To Neena Gupta As 'The Last Color' Shines At Times Square

Vikas Khanna on receiving Mother Teresa Memorial Award

Vikas Khanna made the announcement on Twitter. Holding his trophy, he then said, “I am super honoured to be receiving the Mother Teresa’s Memorial Award 2020. This means a lot." "I accept this award in honour of all those who stood up and supported each other during this very tough year. It’s because of your compassion, we all survived. I would forever cherish this," he added.

He also acknowledged his ‘Feed India’ team for their ‘hardwork, dedication and diligence’ that helped them feed millions of people during this pandemic.

ABSOLUTELY HONORED.

Today I received Mother Teresa’s Memorial Award 2020.

I accept this prestigious award on behalf of all those who came forward to support the world during these tough times.

Thank you for your compassion. ❤️@TheMTMAwards pic.twitter.com/VWVVSXzLq7 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) December 22, 2020

The Mother Teresa Memorial award was constituted in memory of the Nobel Laureate, by the Harmony Foundation. The theme for the awards this year was ‘Celebrating Compassion In Times Of Covid’. IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, Director General, Home Guards is the other recipient of the award, to be held officially and virtual on December 27.

Vikas Khanna is reported to have donated 25 million meals across 125 cities. This is apart from donating essentials like sanitary pads and more during the pandemic.

READ:Neena Gupta Shares A Selfie With 'The Last Color' Director Vikas Khanna; Check Out

Khanna is also in the news for his directorial debut The Last Color that released in India recently, after winning critical acclaim at film festivals.

READ:Vikas Khanna Reveals 'biggest Risk' Mantra As He Shares Milestone Of Life's Turning Point

READ:Vikas Khanna Reveals 3 Reasons To Shift To USA As He Completes 20 Years In New York

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.