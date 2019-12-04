The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Viral TikTok Video Has Multiple Dramatic Plot Twists; Is Considered At Par With Godfather

Others

The latest viral TikTok video with a lot of dramatic comedy has garnered varied reactions. Here's a look at some of the comments where fans got creative too.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral tiktok video

The latest viral TikTok video about a girl poisoning her boyfriend and killing him to get together with another boy has gone viral. The internet is breaking as TikTok users all over are creating and recreating this viral TikTok video in their own style. However, one recreation of this viral TikTok video seems to have received more comments and views than any other. This particular Twitter user had taken the original viral TikTok video up by a notch by adding layer after layer to it. A parody of the original viral TikTok video, the maker had even sarcastically captioned it “Latest TikTok directed by Christopher Nolan and Abbas Mustan”.

Netizens can be seen going crazy over it in the comments' section. There have been some funny, some criticising and also some supportive comments for this viral TikTok video. Some users have also added their own take on the video. Here are some of the reactions the video has garnered:

Also Read: Internet Finds Late Actress Sridevi's Doppelganger In A Viral Tik-Tok Star, Watch Videos

Also Read: Bakery Chain Fires Employee Over Viral TikTok Video Of Mac And Cheese

Also Read: TikTok Drops 'blunt' Cyberbullying Policy

Also Read: Tiktok's Chair Challenge Can Be Completed Only By Women, Video Gets Over Million Views

Also Read: Victoria Beckham’s Son Makes Her Groove To A Spice Girls’ Song For More TikTok Followers

Also Read: TikTok Video Condemning China's Crackdown On Muslims Goes Viral, Sparks Censorship Debate

Also Read: Bollywood Stars On TikTok: Shahid, Riteish, Madhuri Post Entertaining Content

Also Read: TikTok Parent ByteDance To Launch Music Streaming Service In India Next Month

You can watch the original video here:

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG