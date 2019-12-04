Viral TikTok Video Has Multiple Dramatic Plot Twists; Is Considered At Par With Godfather

The latest viral TikTok video about a girl poisoning her boyfriend and killing him to get together with another boy has gone viral. The internet is breaking as TikTok users all over are creating and recreating this viral TikTok video in their own style. However, one recreation of this viral TikTok video seems to have received more comments and views than any other. This particular Twitter user had taken the original viral TikTok video up by a notch by adding layer after layer to it. A parody of the original viral TikTok video, the maker had even sarcastically captioned it “Latest TikTok directed by Christopher Nolan and Abbas Mustan”.

Netizens can be seen going crazy over it in the comments' section. There have been some funny, some criticising and also some supportive comments for this viral TikTok video. Some users have also added their own take on the video. Here are some of the reactions the video has garnered:

this is what happens when you don’t get your own water bottle. — renita pearl 🌹 (@Renitaapearl) December 4, 2019

@Huk06 @shahidb I don’t know if It’s the drugs but the script acting and cgi is incredible — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) December 4, 2019

It’s right up there with the classics- godfather 1-2, once upon a time in America and goodfellas sopranos too. The true essence of it is captured. The human element. — Shahid Butt (@shahidb) December 4, 2019

Read Alistair Macleans - Where Eagles Dare'. This They know we know, but they do not know that we know that they know ....... stuff first appeared in that novel. — Ganesha_Sharanam🇮🇳 (@JyAnap_PrApthi) December 4, 2019

HahHhHa 😂 baqi sab theek ha ye itni baat karny kh baad pani kaisy nikta monh sy — Saba (@sabarazzaq012) December 3, 2019

How to unsee this video? 😂😂😂😂 — I (@maaaanusal) December 4, 2019

You can watch the original video here:

Latest Tik Tok directed by Christopher Nolan and Abbas Mustan pic.twitter.com/KSoLawW3NI — Main Abdul Majid Hoon (@ComicsByMajid) December 3, 2019

