Some Say Jwala Behind Divorce; Others Say I Was In Relationship With Amala: Vishnu Laments

Being an actor, it is not just one’s work that does the talking, but one’s personal life is always a part of the rumour mills. Talk on who is dating whom, is a constant feature of the film industry. While one gets to see numerous such stories in the Hindi film industry, even the South film industry is not far off.

Vishnu Vishal recently expressed his unhappiness over rumours going overboard. The actor opened up about the stories involving his co-stars and his girlfriend Jwala Gutta in a recent interview with a news portal. The Ratsasan star had got divorced from his wife Rajini Nataraj in 2018.

Vishnu said that he was ‘hurt’ with people making assumptions over his personal life. He expressed his unhappiness about people commenting even without knowing the truth. Vishnu shared that people often ‘manipulated things and passed ‘insensitive’ comments whenever he posted pictures with Jwala.

He added people blamed the badminton star for his divorce and even assumed that he was in a relationship with his Ratsasan co-star Amala Paul. The actor said it was not possible for him to prove all of them wrong, since he couldn’t reveal his ‘personal reason’ for his separation.

Jwala and Vishnu have been sending their fans into a frenzy with their PDA on social media, and the sportsperson had earlier stated that marriage was on the cards for them. The latter was also asked about it in the interview. Vishnu kept the cards close to his chest and said he believed in companionship for life.

He also said there was ‘no love’ in his heart after the chapter of marriage, which he termed as love, got over with his ex-wife. Vishnu shared Jwala was a positive person and they bonded after his separation and understood each other since she had also gone through a break-up.

