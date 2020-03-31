Jwala Gutta Opens Up On Her Relationship With 'boo' Vishnu Vishal, Confirms Marriage Plans

Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta are among the most talked-about celeb couples in South India. As Jwala resides in Hyderabad, it is tough for her to be with her actor-boyfriend Vishnu Vishal during the lockdown period.

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a couple of cosy pictures with the Kaadan actor and revealed that she's missing him. Jwala captioned the post, "Missing my boo (sic)." followed by sad emojis. Her Twitter post received a lot of attention from their fans.However, Vishnu Vishal gave a thoughtful reply to Jwala stressing on the importance of social distancing. He wrote, "Its oki..Right now social distancing is important.. (sic)."

Its oki..Right now social distancing is important..🙏pray for all...🤗 https://t.co/al7iPw261N — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 28, 2020

Jwala on their marriage

In an interview, Jwala was asked if there was anything cooking between her and Vishnu. She said, "What is cooking? Whatever is cooking, I have mentioned in conveyed through the post itself. There is nothing more special to talk about it." When asked if they are seeing each other, Gutta said, "Yes, we are dating. Like i said already, there is nothing to hide. We will get married soon, and once the dates are fixed or we begin the arrangements, we will announce it,"

The reports of Jwala and Vishnu being a couple had first surfaced in June this year after their pictures had surfaced on social media. At that time, the actor had also stated that they were friends and liked each other as individuals. He had refused to say more, by saying that it was ‘too early’ to comment about it. Jwala and Vishnu were both married before. She parted ways with badminton player Chetan Anand after a six-year marriage in 2011. Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj for seven years, and divorced in 2018.

