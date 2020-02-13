As Wendell Rodricks Passes Away, ED Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Designer Of Its Jackets

The death of Wendell Rodricks on Wednesday left his fans and well-wishers shocked. Tributes poured in for the fashion designer not just from the celebrities of the fashion and entertainment industry, but even those from other fields. The Padma Shri-winner's work also transcended the word of showbiz, and that was evident with the tribute given to him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED expressed a heartfelt tribute to Rodricks, especially for designing the jackets for the agency. Taking to Twitter, the handle posted pictures of the jackets, to honour him, while conveying its condolences to the family and friends of the designer.

Here’s the post:

Our heart-felt condolence to family and friends of Designer Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks. Wendell Rodricks will always be remembered for designing jackets for ED officials. pic.twitter.com/2tnUg1opAV — ED (@dir_ed) February 13, 2020

Wendell Rodricks breathed his last at his Goa residence on Wednesday. He was 59. While initial reports claimed the reason for his death was heart attack, the Goa Police stated the cause of his death is still being ascertained.

Rodricks was among the well-known designers of the country. He has designed for some of the biggest stars of the country like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, among others. Many of them shared photographs with him to express their tributes.

Be it Chief Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane or Union Minister Smriti Irani, even members of the political fraternity mourned his loss on Twitter.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India’s most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

Apart from his work as a designer, he had also written numerous books, apart from being an activist over various causes like of the LGBTQ community.

