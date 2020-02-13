The Debate
'You Will Be Missed': Arjun Rampal, Malaika Fondly Remember Wendell Rodricks

Bollywood News

Wendell Rodricks' death has shocked the world. Actors like Arjun Rampal, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, and others recall their memorable moments with him.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
wendell rodricks

Wendell Rodricks, a renowned designer of Bollywood, passed away at the age of 59, at his home in the Colvale village of Goa, on Wednesday. His untimely demise has left the fashion world in a state of shock and has also affected the film industry and several of its actors. Several Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to pay tributes to the fashion legend.

Bollywood celebs recall their memorable moments with Wendell Rodricks

As Wendell Rodricks’s sudden demise has left the world in shock, Bollywood celebs like Arjun Rampal, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, and others took to their official social media handles to pay their respects to the late fashion designer. The celebrities also credited him for their success in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora said, “A master couturier and his muse ♥️ RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat and cried, and then I sat alone and smiled and laughed, just thinking of all the beautiful beautiful memories and moments we shared.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

Diana Penty, who was especially close to the designer, paid her respects to the artist by saying that she cannot believe that he is no longer with us and that Indian fashion has just lost a pioneer, a visionary, and a legend. She said that he was a force that introduced Penty to the world of fashion over 10 years ago. He believed in her more than she believed in herself. Reminiscing about that time, she stated that she will never forget those times, and especially him very dearly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

Arjun Rampal said that the news of Rodricks’ demise is a very sad one. He was a beautiful and talented designer, and the fashion industry and the world have lost him. He stated that it always a joy to meet him and that he always made Rampal smile. Here is the post by the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

READ | Janhvi Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Share An Important Tip To Celebrate Valentine's Day
 

Here are tributes and respects paid to Rodricks’ by other celebrities

READ | Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About The Time He Got Nervous While Filming 'Super 30' Climax
 

 

READ | James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

READ | Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason
 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

