Wendell Rodricks' Last Instagram Post Was Hope-filled At Moda Goa Museum

Wendell Rodricks was one of the celebrated fashion designers in the Indian fashion industry. Wendell Rodricks has reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 59. His followers and fans were looking forward to his work at Moda Goa Museum. His last Instagram post is proof that the designer was full of hopes and optimism. Followers of Wendell Rodricks have spoken about his positive attitude. They were curious to know what the designer's upcoming project was all about.

In his last Instagram post, Wendell Rodricks had updated his followers about the status of his upcoming Moda Goa Museum project. The museum's work was in progress. The museum was supposed to be displaying over 800 artefacts stretches from the 7th century AD till present date. These included statues, objects, furniture, photographs and of course costumes, jewellery and accessories. Wendell Rodricks captioned his last post saying "@modagoamuseum final plastering at work".

Here is a look at Wendell Rodricks' last Instagram post

The deceased fashion designer was honoured with Padma Shri in the year 2014. In the year 2012, Wendell Rodricks spoke about his experience in the fashion industry with a media publication. He said that he faced rejections many times. He had also added that he was disappointed because he could not get an internship at Yves Saint Laurent. Wendell further added that this led him to India which turned out to be positive eventually.

Goa state minister Vishwajit Rane tweets mourning the loss of Wendell Rodricks

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

