What Happened To Charli D'Amelio's Nose? Nose Job Rumours Put To Rest After IG Live

The Tik Tok icon and social media influencer Charli D'Amelio shocked her fans by posting a post-surgery face, in a video over the weekend. Charli captioned the video as, “Surgery is done and i am so beyond excited that i was finally able to fix my breathing!!!!! and soon i will be able to be in dance classes again”!!! This video left several fans in a fix.

Hence, soon after viewing Charli’s bloody and battered post-surgery face, fans took to Twitter to get an update on her health. Several fans wondered, “What happened to Charli D'Amelio's nose”? Further, they also wondered, “How did Charli D'Amelio break her nose”? On the other hand several alleged that Charli D'Amelio got a nose job. Are you wondering what happened to Charli D'Amelio’s nose? She had recently taken to Instagram Live to clear everything up.

ALSO READ: Making Tik Tok Videos With Grandson 'saved' My Life During Lockdown, Says Judi Dench

Video about Charli D'Amelio’s surgery:

Charli D'Amelio recently took to Instagram Live to give her fans more clarity on the nose surgery. Charli D'Amelio nose job rumours were put to rest following the Instagram Live Session. On July 15, Charli told her fans that she was getting her nose fixed the next day since she couldn’t smell or taste things.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' Video ‘explodes’ On Internet, Hits 40 Million Views On Tik Tok

Charli D'Amelio said, “I’m also really excited because after I get my nose fixed tomorrow I will really be able to smell again, because I can’t smell. I can taste things slightly but whenever I go to smell a flower or something, or anything like that, I just can’t. And I feel like I’m missing out”. D'Amelio is soon going to star in her self-produced reality series. She seems to have taken this decision owing to her new series as well.

Soon after Charli D'Amelio’s Instagram live session, several fans took to Twitter to wish the 16-year old a speedy recovery. You can check out some of the Tweets here:

the fact that she had a surgery and is still trying to make content 🥺 we love u charli <3 💕💕 @charlidamelio #charlidamelio pic.twitter.com/JvoxDzjJpk — ♡︎ (@damelioprecious) July 19, 2020

.@charlidamelio hope your surgery went well sweetheart. love u ❤ pic.twitter.com/f7f5iQK09M — bora / on limit again (@xloveagainx) July 17, 2020

Charli D'Amelio’s Tweet:

The social media influencer also shared a Tweet about her nose in April 2020. Charli D'Amelio said that she could ‘barely breathe’ since she missed an operation that was set to take place in November 2019. Furthermore, the COVID-19 lockdown seems to have delayed Charli’s treatment. You can check out Charli D'Amelio’s Tweet here:

ALSO READ: Tik Tok Star Found Hanging At Her House In East Delhi

fun story time so i broke my nose in august and ever since then i have had breathing problems in my right nostril i was supposed to have surgery in november and to fix it but then i started having problems in my left nostril and now i can barley breathe out of my nose at all — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 5, 2020

Who is Charli D'Amelio?

Charli D'Amelio is a 16-year old social media influencer and dancer. As of March, Charli became TikTok's most-followed account. As of late, she has about 71.9 million TikTok followers, and about 24.1 million Instagram followers. Further, Charli is quite vocal about her views and opinions. The 16-year old is also a supporter of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

ALSO READ: Did Zoe And Cody Break Up? Find Out If The Tik Tok Couple Is Still Together

Promo Image Source: Charli D'Amelio's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.