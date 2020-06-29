Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' Video ‘explodes’ On Internet, Hits 40 Million Views On Tik Tok

Nora Fatehi created a rage with her cult dance number Saki Saki from the film Batla House. Her flawless dance moves and her phenomenal hook step from the track created a frenzy from amongst her fans. It looks like now, the craze for the dance number is back on Tik Tok. Not only some popular Indian Tik Tokers but also Global Tik Tokers have been shaking a leg on Saki Saki. Nora also had shared the video of herself dancing in the track on her Tik Tok and within no time, the video garnered 40 million views in less than 24 hours.

Nora Fatehi's Saki Saki hits another new high

This is proof of Nora's maddening fan-following when it comes to her effortless dance moves. The Street Dancer 3D actor also shared the same news on her social media, expressing her happiness as her track Saki Saki adds yet another feather to its cap. The actor had created a massive frenzy on social media when her dance number had been unveiled from the movie Batla House. Many netizens shared videos of themselves trying to nail the challenging hook step of Saki Saki. Not only this, but Nora also had a brief cameo appearance in the John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer movie wherein her performance was also well-received by the fans. Take a look at Nora's post.

Apart from Saki Saki, Nora has given the industry some popular dance numbers within a brief period of time. She also garnered a lot of love in the song Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. The actor was also seen shaking a leg in songs like Kamariya and Pyaar Do from the films Stree and Marjaavan respectively. Recently Nora received immense appreciation for her dance moves and her performance in the movie, Street Dancer 3D which also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Nora Fatehi will be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India

Nora will be next seen in the action-drama flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subash along with Nora in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release in August 2020.

