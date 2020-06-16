Did Zoe And Cody Break Up? Find Out If The Tik Tok Couple Is Still Together

TikTok star Zoe Laverne has gained a lot of fame through her videos. The 19-year-old internet personality has over 13 million followers on the platform. Zoe Laverne was dating Cody Orlove, the 18-year-old YouTube creator from Chicago. However, over the weekend Zoe and Cody took to their Instagram to announce shocking news about their relationship.

Did Zoe and Cody break up?

Cody Orlove took to his Instagram on Sunday, June 14, 2020, to announce his break up with Zoe Laverne, who had been his girlfriend for two years. This was followed by Zoe’s post on her Instagram handle, and in the caption, the TikTok star revealed that the couple had broken up. The post contained a series of pictures of the ex-couple. Zoe went on to claim in her caption that, she will always love Cody and care for him. The caption on Cody Orlove’s post also mentioned that he really tried to make it work and also that he will always care for Zoe.

Did Cody abuse Zoe?

Some media portals are speculating that Cody might have abused Zoe. However, there has been no credible information about the same. Also, Zoe Laverne posted a series of pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle while revealing the breakup. This would be highly unlikely if there was any abuse involved in the breakup.

Did Zoe cheat on Cody?

Zoe and Cody were shipped as #Zody by their fans. The couple had their fair share of drama in the past when a cheating scandal surfaced in 2019. There were speculations that Zoe had allegedly cheated on Cody with a fellow TikTok star named Drayke Austin. Despite the drama, the couple was able to work through and still together.

However, this time Cody Orlove posted a video on his YouTube channel titled “me and Zoe broke up” on June 14, 2020. In the video, he mentioned that he couldn’t see the relationship progressing anymore. Hence, the couple had decided to part ways. Cody Orlove also added that he did not wish to add fuel to the fire by getting into the nitty gritty’s of the reasons behind the breakup. Zoe revealed in TikTok live session on Instagram on the same day, that nothing bad happened, and that she had simply fallen out of love with Cody. hence, with the couple revealing so little about the reasons for the breakup, it is unclear if there was any cheating involved.

Zoe Laverne's boyfriend

The TikTok star hasn’t revealed if she is dating someone else yet on any of her social media accounts yet. And given that the couple announced their split just two days ago, it seems unlikely that Zoe Laverne has a boyfriend right now. Also, Cody posted a picture on his Instagram handle on June 15, 2020, captioning it “better off alone”. Hence, Cody Orlove is currently single as well.

