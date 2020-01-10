Kate Middleton: When The Duchess Of Cambridge Gave You Major Fashion Goals

Catherine Middleton, better known as Kate Middleton, is the Duchess of Cambridge and is a member of the British royal family. Her husband is Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. He is expected to become King of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, making Catherine a likely future queen consort.

Apart from the royal standing, Kate is popular for her preppy style and how she inspires all of England to dress well. So let’s take a look at Kate’s standout fashion statement.

Also read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wish Kate Middleton On Her 38th Birthday

These pictures are from the annual diplomatic reception, which the British Royal family attended at the Buckingham Palace. The reception was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen. The elegantly dressed royal served some of her classiest and most impeccable looks. Let's take a look at more of her best looks:

Also read: Kate Middleton Is The Modern Day Princess Diana; Here Is Some Proof

The family can be seen arriving in style and class. This is when Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea. Kate and the Duke can be seen dressed elegantly.

The perfectly-dressed royal can be seen in white as she attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. The Duchess also spoke about power, addiction, and courage. She aims for inspirational stories to be told for those in need to battle addiction.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.