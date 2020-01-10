Kate Middleton Is The Modern Day Princess Diana; Here Is Some Proof

Kate Middleton has a very classy and elegant style, like every other member of the royal family. There were a few instances where the fans couldn’t help but draw similarities between Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. The two ladies seem to have a lot in common, especially when it comes to fashion. Have a look at the list here.

Times when Kate Middleton was the modern Princess of Wales, Diana

1. When she wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had worn Princess Diana’s tiara as a tribute to her mother-in-law. She was spotted wearing it at the Annual Diplomatic Reception. She could be seen pulling it off in style.

2. When she wore a very similar white outfit

Princess Diana had once worn a white outfit with a shawl over her head. Kate was seen wearing a very similar outfit. Even the style was the same. The only few different points included button and sleeves.

3. The white dress with polka dots

Kate Middleton wore this Dolce and Gabbana dress at Wimbledon. A dress with a similar design was worn by Princess Diana on Derby Day, in the year 1986. She also wore a hat with the polka dots on that day.

4. The blue check dress

Kate wore a green and blue checked dress at the opening of V&A Dundee. The dress was more of a two-piece. It had full sleeves and had been paired with black heels. Princess Diana wore a dress with the exact same design in 1987. The only difference was a set of buttons and a white-collar.

5. The lavender finish

Kate Middleton was seen wearing a lavender dress as she went to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in 2018. A similar skirt and blouse were worn by Princess Diana in 1997. The colour was the exact same, however, the pattern was a bit different.

