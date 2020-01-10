Kate Middleton Is The Modern Day Princess Diana; Here Is Some Proof

Kate Middleton has a very classy and elegant style, like every other member of the royal family. There were a few instances where the fans couldn’t help but draw similarities between Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. The two ladies seem to have a lot in common, especially when it comes to fashion. Have a look at the list here.
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had worn Princess Diana’s tiara as a tribute to her mother-in-law. She was spotted wearing it at the Annual Diplomatic Reception. She could be seen pulling it off in style.
Princess Diana had once worn a white outfit with a shawl over her head. Kate was seen wearing a very similar outfit. Even the style was the same. The only few different points included button and sleeves.
Kate Middleton wore this Dolce and Gabbana dress at Wimbledon. A dress with a similar design was worn by Princess Diana on Derby Day, in the year 1986. She also wore a hat with the polka dots on that day.
Kate wore a green and blue checked dress at the opening of V&A Dundee. The dress was more of a two-piece. It had full sleeves and had been paired with black heels. Princess Diana wore a dress with the exact same design in 1987. The only difference was a set of buttons and a white-collar.
Kate Middleton was seen wearing a lavender dress as she went to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in 2018. A similar skirt and blouse were worn by Princess Diana in 1997. The colour was the exact same, however, the pattern was a bit different.
