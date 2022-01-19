When We Were Young Festival 2022: Ticket Price, Lineup And Everything We Know So Far

The rock festival When We Were Young 2022 has already fueled excitement among fans. The festival has officially released its star-studded line-up and is set to welcome artists such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more. While fans are excited to attend the festival, here are all the details about its ticket price, venue, line-up and more.

The rock festival When We Were Young debuted in 2017 and soon became a major hit. The rock festival of 2022 is going to be a one-day event to be held on October 22, 2022. The festival is set to be held at the open-air venue in Las Vegas Festival Ground. Since the COVID-19 cases have surged in the US in the past few weeks, the organisers of the festival have enhanced health and safety measures. Moreover, they are also in regular contact with the local health and safety officials to ensure a smooth run of the event.

When We Were Young festival ticket price

The tickets for the rock festival can be purchased from its official website. There are several ticket packages that can be purchased by those willing to attend the festival. As of now, the festival fans can sign up for the pre-sale code for the tickets. It will begin on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10 am PST. The different packages for the When We Were Young festival tickets are as follows:

The tickets for the general admission cost $224.99.

The GA+ ticket price begins from $399.99 for tier one and might go up to $419.99.

The VIP package, with the hotel, is for $499.

The most expensive ticket and package are for $12,500.

When We Were Young festival lineup

When We Were Young festival, aka emo/rock band festival, is set to feature many artists from the last two decades. The organisers recently revealed the official lineup of the festival. Seeing the lineup of the festival, it can be said the audience will reminisce about their early 2000s days. Here are the artists who will perform at the festival.

Dashboard Confessional

Paramore

Avril Lavigne

My Chemical Romance

A Day To Remember

Bring Me The Horizon

Bright Eyes

Jimmy Eat World

Image: Twitter/@PopCrave