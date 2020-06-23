Who Is Logan Paul's Girlfriend? Find Out Who This 25-year-old YouTube Star Is With

Logan Paul is a 25-year-old American YouTuber, actor and internet personality. Apart from his YouTube videos, Logan Paul is also known for his popular podcast, Impaulsive where he has invited many well-known guests. Read this article to find out, “Who is Logan Paul’s girlfriend?”

Who is Logan Paul’s girlfriend?

Logan Paul is currently dating the 23-year-old American model Josie Cancesco. The YouTube star posted a picture of himself with Cancesco on his Instagram handle on June 13, 2020. Logan Paul also posted a video three weeks ago on his YouTube channel, which was titled “PROTECTING MY GIRLFRIEND”.

The YouTube video featured Josie Cancesco. Since then the 25-year-old YouTuber has posted three more videos on his YouTube channel with Josie Cancesco.

Logan Paul had dated the Agents of Shield actor Chloe Bennet briefly in 2018. The YouTuber would often post intimate videos and pictures of the former couple on his Instagram handle. But reportedly the couple split in three or four months. Logan Paul has also been linked to Alissa Violet, who is also an American model and internet personality. He got involved in a very public feud with his brother Jake Paul, who was also dating Alissa Violet at the time.

Logan Paul’s girlfriend: Josie Cancesco

Josie Cancesco is a Florida native. She is the daughter of the former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter Jose Cancesco. Her mother was a former model and she is half Cuban. Logan Paul's girlfriend was also Playboy Playmate of the Month in 2016.

As a teenager, Cancesco appeared on VH1’s Hollywood Exes with her mother, Jessica Cancesco. The show aired three seasons and 32 episodes on VH1 between 2012 to 2014. It followed six women who are the ex-wives of high-profile husbands. Logan Paul’s girlfriend also starred in two seasons of the American Reality show SummerBreak. Josie Cancesco also appeared in 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Josie Cancesco's net worth

According to the reports of a media portal, Josie Cancesco has a net worth of $2 million as of 2020. Most of her net worth comes from her modelling and endorsement projects. The 23-year-old model also had some acting gigs up her sleeve which have added to her wealth.

Josie Cancesco's Instagram

Josie Cancesco has over 800,000 followers on her Instagram handle. Most of her Instagram posts are of herself posing or from her modelling gigs. Here are some of the best posts from Josie Cancesco’s Instagram handle.

DISCLAIMER: The Josie Cancesco net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

