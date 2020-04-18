YouTube Star Jacksepticeye Helps Raise Over Rs 5 Crore In 12 Hours To Aid COVID-19 Relief

As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus, people are trying their best to stand against the deadly disease and contain the spread. And now a popular Irish content creator has helped in raising funds to aid the coronavirus relief efforts.

Sean William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is a highly popular YouTube gamer with more than 23 million subscribers and a staggering 12 billion views on his account. He is also one of the richest YouTube gamers with a net worth standing at an estimated $16 Million. The YouTube star recently took part in the #HopeFromHome Livestream on YouTube, which brought together entertainers, influencers, gamers and other content creators across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to celebrate World Health Day and benefit three different charities.

Jacksepticeye also donated $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts

Jacksepticeye, who was also the main organiser behind the #HopeFromHome event, donated $100,000 (₹76,50,000) and was able to generate over $659,000 (5.04 crores approx.) on his 12-hour live stream on Tuesday.

Speaking of his effort, Jacksepticeye said he feels that anybody who has a big following has some kind of responsibility to do things in a positive way. He also added that he had a huge feeling of responsibility years ago because his channel was already huge and it was growing very quickly.

As it currently stands, the charity event has been able to generate a massive $1.5 million on the global scale.

Thank you SO much to all the other people who streamed and helped raise money and awareness today as well. The global total stands at over $1.5 Million so far and it's still going. Thank you for taking the time and using your platform to do good! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) April 8, 2020

The funds had been collected using the fundraising platform Tiltify and the amount will be distributed evenly across three global charities. These include the United Way Worldwide, The United Nation’s Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response for the World Health Organization and Comic Relief US's Red Nose Day.

Image credits: Jacksepticeye | Instagram