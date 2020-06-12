Who Is JoJo Siwa's Boyfriend? Know Who The American YouTube Star Is Dating

JoJo Siwa is a popular America dancer, singer, actor and YouTube star. JoJo Siwa rose to fame when she appeared on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition with her mother, at the age of ten. Since then Siwa is known for her unique sense of fashion, which includes sparkly and colourful outfits and a high tight ponytail with a large colourful bow. Speculations began rising when JoJo Siwa posted a picture on her Instagram handle and tagged a person named Elliott Brown. Her fans began commenting about how cute the two looked together, and soon twitter was flooding with people wondering who is JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend, Elliott Brown.

ALSO READ | YouTuber CarryMinati turns 21; Fans trend #HappyBirthdayCarry on Twitter

Who is JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend Elliott Brown?

JoJo Siwa dismissed the speculations of dating Elliott Brown, but, according to a media portal, she confirmed that she was dating Elliott to an entertainment channel, in an exclusive interview. JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown are family friends as they both trace their roots back to Nebraska. Although JoJo is now living in Los Angeles and Elliott lives in Nebraska, she remains very close to him.

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Elliott Brown is a senior in secondary school and will be heading to Nebraska University in 2021 to play football. Elliott Brown, reportedly plays in his school’s football team as a quarterback. According to some of her Instagram posts, JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend visits her on the weekends, to spend time with her in LA. Elliot Brown also makes TikTok videos like JoJo and is fond of dancing like her.

ALSO READ | CarryMinati's memes to enjoy as the YouTuber Ajey Nagar turns 21 today; check out

Elliott Brown age:

Netizens were appalled when Google, mentioned JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend’s age as 28 years while JoJo Siwa was only 17 years old. As this myth began spreading twitter was flooding with tweets of users pointing out the age difference between the two. However, Elliott Brown made an Instagram post, on April 5, 2020, with him riding a skateboard, in the caption, he revealed that he had just turned 18.

ALSO READ | CarryMinati gets birthday wishes from popular YouTubers and fans on social media; check

Elliott Brown Instagram

JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend, Elliott Brown is very close to his family and is also a practising Christian. On his Instagram handle, Elliott boasts a following of more than 50,000 followers. Elliott often posts pictures of his family, featuring his mother, father and younger sister. Elliott is also very close to his younger sister, Harper Grace. He frequently posts pictures from his football matches and practice sessions. Elliott is also a practising Christian, he has a cross tattoo on his bicep. His Instagram Bio reads faith, family and Nebraska football commit.

ALSO READ | YouTuber 'rehomes' adopted son because of 'special needs', netizens furious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.