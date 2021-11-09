Who Is Vinetria? Read About Model Rumoured To Be Dating Kanye 'Ye' West

Has Kanye 'Ye' West found love again? The rapper has sparked dating rumours with a 22-year-model named Vinetria after being snapped with her recently. The appearance came after he said that reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was his 'wife' and that they were 'not divorced' yet.

As per a report on Page Six, Ye and Vinetria were clicked enjoying a game of basketball in Minneapolis, the first of the Donda academy last weekend. Pictures clicked by an attendee of the game has surfaced on Instagram where the Grammy winner could be seen in an all-black ensemble while Kanye donned a jacket with leather sleeves and jeans. It is being said that the duo have been hitting it off 'for a while' and that she was present with the Donda artist when he featured on the Drink Champs podcast interview and also attended his Sunday service.

Who is Vinetria? Model rumoured to be dating Kanye 'Ye' West

Vinetria is reportedly a model who has featured in numerous high-profile fashion events and photoshoots. She is under contract with Public Image Management. As per her portfolio, her birthdate is October 26, 1999, her height is five foot nine inches and she has green eyes.

She has 404K followers on Instagram, and her handle name is @vinetrria. 'there’s an old saying in Tennessee I know it’s in Texas probably in Tennessee," (sic) read her bio. On Twitter, she has 178.2K followers. She is also an influencer. A glimpse of this could be seen on her YouTube channel, which has 157K subscribers. She had started the channel two years ago. Her videos include make-up tutorials, hairstyle tips and fashion tryouts.

She was born and raised in California. As per reports, Vinetria deleted many of her posts on Instagram, which now has only 12 posts, after her appearance with Ye became a talking point. However, she has many highlights on her profile, which include a group of children at a Sunday service. Previously, Ye was linked with another model, Irina Shayk, hailing from Russia. However, it did not work out between the two after catching up a few times.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@VINETTRIA