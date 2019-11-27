Will Ravi Varma Take Legal Action Against Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom'? Director Answers

Akshay Kumar who released his next film 'Bell Bottom's' first look poster recently has hit a road bump even before it has gone on floors. Director Ravi Varma who owns the remake rights of the film is not happy with the announcement and might take a legal action against the makers. According to a report in a leading publication, Ravi Varma said that he hasn't sent any legal notice to the makers 'yet'.

Akshay Kumar responds to tweet: Is Bell Bottom a Kannada movie remake?

"After acquiring the rights of ‘Bell Bottom’, I gave the movie to several production houses in Mumbai. Nikkhil Advani is also one of them. I feel they have taken the concept and the style from Kannada ‘Bell Bottom’ movie," Ravi Varma told ETimes. He further revealed that the title and character in the poster is quite similar to the Kannada 'Bell Bottom'. Varma further said that he is waiting to discuss the matter with Akshay himself.

Akshay Kumar sports the same t-shirt for 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens react

Explaining the matter in depth, Ravi Varma also said: "One of our guys has registered the Hindi title but, there is a rumour that he has sold the title, and there are discussion going on about this. Once we have clarified it with the Hindi team, I will call a press conference and give out the correct information. I am only concerned about our Kannada film, eventually it is also an Indian film.'

Akshay Kumar announces Bell Bottom, fans call him 'unstoppable'

Akshay Kumar to star in spy thriller 'Bell-Bottom', film to release in Jan 2021

Akshay Kumar is set to star in espionage thriller titled "Bell-Bottom" and the film is slated to be released in theatres on January 22, 2021. According to a press release, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film follows the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. The story is inspired by true events and is penned by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. This is Akshay's first collaboration with producer Vashu Bhagnani. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the project goes on floors mid next year

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar promises to take you on a thrilling spy-ride

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.