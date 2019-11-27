Akshay Kumar Sports The Same T-shirt For 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens React

Akshay Kumar who is currently gearing up for the release of his film alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Good Newwz found himself in the top trends of social media after a picture of him surfaced. In a collage shared by a social media user, the actor can be seen donning the same T-shirt for two films namely Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. "Omg, this is hilarious", "oh wow", "Did not expect this" were some of the comments left on the post by netizens. Take a look at the picture below-

Akshay dons same T-shirt, netizens react

Housefull 4

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 turned out to be a success at the box office, entering the Rs 200-crore club in India. The success bash, however, was not just restricted to the fourth installment’s team, Abhishek Bachchan, who was a part of Housefull 3 and Jacqueline Fernandez, who featured in the second and third installments were also present. Director Farhad Samji, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala, Chunky Panday were others who were present at the gathering. Sharing snaps from the evening, Akshay wrote, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4🕺Gearing up for 5? I don’t know 😜😂.”

Good Newwz

Good Newwz revolves around InVitro fertilisation. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is a romantic comedy film. The movie is written and directed by Raj Mehta, while the film is his directorial debut. The movie is produced by Dharma productions as well as Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Zee Studios. Good Newwz is all set to hit the silver screen on December 27, 2019.

