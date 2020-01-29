Will Shriya Saran And Ajay Devgn Share The Big Screen Again In 'RRR'?

SS Rajamouli, the maker of Baahubali, has been making headlines for a couple of reasons for quite some time now. Recently, he was in the news for his upcoming dream project RRR. The film will be one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2020. There have been several reports that actor Shriya Sharan will star in the film. Read on to know more about the details of the story.



Shriya Saran will reunite with Ajay Devgn in RRR

According to reports, RRR is set to cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in the lead roles. The makers of the film have also roped in the South actor Shriya Saran, and will also feature Ajay Devgn in a key role. If the reports are to be believed, the two will be seen playing each other's love interest in the upcoming film.



This has not been made official yet by the makers of RRR or the actors. But if the reports are true, the fans will see Devgn and Saran together for the second time sharing the big screen. Earlier, the duo was seen in the 2015 thriller Drishyam. RRR will also be featuring Alia Bhatt in a lead role. The Raazi actor will star opposite Ram Charan.



Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his historical action drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also features his wife Kajol, Sharadh Kelkar, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It revolves around the Battle of Kondhana fort, and the death of Tanhaji Malusar, at the hands of Uday Bhan, played by Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, repectively. The film is directed by Om Raut and is co-produced by Ajay Devgn. The period-drama has entered the 200-crore club and is still earning big at the Box Office.



