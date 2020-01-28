Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts An ‘insta-antakshari’ Sitting In A Bath Tub, Fans Jump Aboard

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made it big with the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, is now all set to give his fans another hit. He has signed a comedy flick titled Bunty Aur Bubli 2. It will be a sequel to Bunty Aur Bubli, which featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to kick start an antakshari with his fans, and fans ran away with it. Read on to know more about the whole musical story:

Siddhant Chaturvedi kicks off 'Antakshari' on Instagram and fans follow

On January 28, 2020, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a photo on his Instagram handle. It featured the actor sitting in a bathtub full of cold water. The caption of the photo was meant to start an antakshari match with his fans. It read,” ठ se ? “ठंडे Thande paani se nahaana chahiye गाना aye ya na aye gaana chahiye” - य से ...🎶 #antakshari. (sic)” Fans took this as an invitation for an antakshari, and flooded the comment section with the lyrics of songs. Here is the post by Siddhant Chaturvedi:

For the unversed, Chaturvedi’s upcoming film Bunty Aur Bubli 2 will be directed by Varun V. Sharma. It is produced by Aditya Chopra and written by Varun V. Sharma. The film will feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It will also feature Sharvari Wagh and Yashpal Sharma. The movie was announced back in 2019 and is all set to release in 2020. The date of its release is yet to be announced. Bunty Aur Bubli 2 will be Siddhant Chaturvedi's second film. Fans of the actors are highly excited for the film.

