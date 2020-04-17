World Heritage Day Wishes To Send To Your Friends And Family To Spread Awareness

Every year, April 18 is celebrated as World Heritage Day and the cultural heritages across the world. This is all thanks to the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). In1982, ICOMOS proposed that April 18 be celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. UNESCO, in 1983, approved the proposal during its 22nd General Conference.

The reason behind celebrating the ‘World Heritage Day’ is to raise public awareness on the significance of diversity of cultural heritage and preserving them for the coming generations. Ancient monuments and sites are an asset to us and provide us with historical significance and help us understand our history and the root of our culture. Take a look at wishes for World Heritage Day that you can send to spread awareness while wishing your friends a happy World Heritage Day 2020.

World Heritage Day Wishes

Monuments are the hooking irons that dilemma one age to another. They pass on the culture, traditions and memories. Preserve them. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Take the stones that the individuals toss at you, and use them to construct a landmark. These landmarks keep people alive forever. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Memory is the fortune place of the psyche wherein the monuments thereof are kept and saved. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Monuments are for the living, not the dead. Preserve them, love them and pass it on to generations to understand their importance. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

You don't stumble upon your heritage. It's there, just waiting to be explored and shared. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

You throw a stone in water, It splashes back on to you. As you sow so you reap! Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

The strongest stone can also be broken into pieces when hit on its weakest point no matter how much hard it is. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

This year, let's move forward with great enthusiasm and optimism, Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Let's protect all the things that make us who we are, Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Celebrate this day by appreciating your favourite heritage building in your city, Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Our cultural and natural heritage is irreplaceable, Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Our culture and heritage are our touchstones, point of reference and identity, Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Let's vow to preserve our heritage, the priceless treasure of history and culture. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Celebrate by acknowledging and observing our moments. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Expressing gratitude to the different cultures and heritage all across. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

History repeats itself. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Make an effort to preserve the culture and heritage. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Vow to take care of the culture that raised you to become who you are today. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

Rejoice by celebrating the culture and heritage whose foundations are rock solid. Happy World Heritage Day 2020.

