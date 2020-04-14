Vishu 2020: South Superstars Send Vishu Wishes To Fans Amid The Lockdown

The people of Kerala have begun celebrations for the Vishu festival which is considered as the New Year for the natives of the state. This festival falls in the month of Medam. During this festival, Lord Vishnu and his incarnation of Lord Krishna are worshipped. Vishu 2020 celebrations begin with people waking up early to the view of Vishu Kani. This is later followed by Vishu Kaineettam and Sadhya.

Vishu 2020: South Superstars deliver Vishu wishes to fans

Just like every year, Vishu 2020 is also going to be celebrated with pomp as it is believed this festival brings prosperity in abundance. Despite the coronavirus lockdown, people are finding innovative ways to deliver their Vishu wishes to their loved ones across the country and the world. Vishu 2020 is still regarded as an auspicious day regardless of the circumstances as it brings hope of brighter and more fruitful days ahead. Several actors and prominent personalities of the South Industry have taken to social media to express their Vishu 2020 wishes. Many celebrities have also prayed for quick control of the virus in their Vishu wishes.

