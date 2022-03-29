World Piano Day 2022: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Music plays a crucial role in every individual's life. It touches one's inner soul and connects with your heart. Musical instruments are important catalysts in generating music. One such day is dedicated to Piano lovers. World Piano Day is observed on the 88th day every year and this year it will be celebrated on March 29.

On this day, Piano lovers all across the globe unite and express their love for the instrument. The idea behind it is to celebrate the piano across the world by holding events, performances, etc. As the global event is around the corner, here we bring you details about the history, significance, and much more of World Piano Day 2022.

World Piano Day History and Significance

World Piano Day is celebrated on the 88th day of the year as there are 88 keys on the piano. The day was founded in 2015 by German musician Nils Frahm. In the year 1700, the harpsichord, a keyboard musical instrument in which strings are set in vibration by plucking was invented by Bartolomeo Cristofori of Italy and it is quite similar to the modern-day piano. It was originally named 'clavicembalo col piano e forte,' but was later given the name 'Piano'. With changing times and evolution in the music industry, the instrument also underwent several changes from 1790 to 1860 and became the modern-day Piano that all of us know.

The significance of the day is to celebrate the beautiful instrument that has brought joy to the lives of people for so many countless years. Moreover, it also encourages pianists from across the world to contribute their pieces and to make the world understand the importance of the day.

World Piano Day Importance

Ever since its launch, World Piano Day has managed to gain immense popularity, with participation from pianists, promotors, organizers, distributors, technicians, piano enthusiasts, and others associated with music or the instrument. This day celebrates the music of the past and promotes its evolution. Nils Frahm said about World Piano Day-

“Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn’t hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener.”

Image: Instagram@music_connect_videos