World Music Day Quotes By Legends To Share With Beloved Ones

World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate music every year across the globe. The day was started in France as 'Fete de la Musique' in 1982 and honours musicians worldwide for their talent. World Music Day is celebrated in over 120 countries worldwide by organizing free public concerts at various public places including parks, streets, stations, and museums. On this day, musicians are encouraged to showcase their talent in public.

Also Read | World Refugee Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends Or Post On Social Media This 2020

World Music Day was founded in Paris in 1982 by France’s Minister of Culture, Jack Lang along with Maurice Fleuret, who was a French composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator, and festival organiser. The main objective of celebrating this day is to provide a stage from musicians to showcase their talent and free music to everyone. However, this year around, free public concerts or events will not be held due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, here's a list of quotes for World Music Day by legends which you can share with your beloved ones to celebrate music.

Also Read | National Smile Power Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Spread Happiness

World Music Day quotes by legends

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” ― Plato

“How is it that music can, without words, evoke our laughter, our fears, our highest aspirations?” ― Jane Swan

“If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” ― Albert Einstein

“I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music.” ― Billy Joel

“Music is a language that doesn’t speak in particular words. It speaks in emotions, and if it’s in the bones, it’s in the bones.” ― Keith Richards

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” ― Bob Marley

“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” ― Albert Schweitzer

“Music is the shorthand of emotion.” ― Leo Tolstoy

“If music be the food of love, play on, Give me excess of it; that surfeiting, The appetite may sicken, and so die.” ― William Shakespeare

“Without music, life would be a blank to me.”― Jane Austen

“After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music.” ― Aldous Huxley

“Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness.” ― Maya Angelou

“Where words fail, music speaks.” ― Hans Christian Andersen

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.” ― Arthur O’Shaughnessy

“Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.” ― Victor Hugo

“If I had my life to live over again, I would have made a rule to read some poetry and listen to some music at least once every week.”― Charles Darwin

“Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without.” ― Confucius

Also Read | World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Quotes That You Must Check Out

Also Read | National Children's Day Quotes To Help Celebrate The Future Generation