Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Flaunts Baby Bump; Says It's The Best Shape She's Ever Been In

Yash and Radhika Pandit were blessed with their second baby on October 30th. Even after giving birth, Radhika hasn't stopped flaunting her baby bump. Radhika shared picture on her Instagram recently with her baby bump.

Here is what she posted:

Radhika can be seen in a red gown as she stands in front of a white curtain. In the caption, Radhika wrote that this is the best shape in which she has ever been in. Radhika seems to be quite nostalgic of her time during her pregnancy. Radhika Pandit, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talked about how her life her changed as her dynamics shifted from being a wife to a mother. She talked about life when she was a wife was different, as she had more responsibility.

The two have an elder daughter named Ayra in 2018. Radhika Pandit talked about how there was pressure that she had married an actor or co-actor, but she is enjoying it all. Talking about Yash, Radhika talked about how he has taught her patience and has also helped her in becoming a mom. She also said that she has been living the best phase of her life.

Radhika Pandit was last seen in the movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Yash Shetty. It is directed by Priya V.

