Dhruva Sarja Wedding: KGF Star Yash, Sudeep, Other Kannada Celebs Add Star Power

The who’s who of Sandalwood made Dhruva Sarja’s wedding reception in Bengaluru a grand affair. As the actor tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Prerana, some of the major names of the Kannada film industry like Yash, Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivaraj Kumar and others were present to convey their blessings and wishes to the newlyweds. The pictures of the event have surfaced on social media and have gone viral.

READ: Planning A Wedding? Here’s A Few Tips On How You Can Make It Eco-friendly

Dhruva Sarja-Prerna got married at the Samskruthi Brindavan Convention Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday. The rituals were carried out as per Hindu customs between 7.15 am and 7.40 am on Sunday. His uncle Arjun Sarja and brother Chiranjeevi Sarja, sister-in-law Meghna Raj, all actors, too were present at the celebrations.

Yash was one of the star attractions at the event. The KGF star was dressed in a grey shirt and black trousers for the occasion. His look was reminiscent of his look as Rocky Bhai from KGF, as he sported a heavy beard and long hair. The actor is currently shooting for the second installment of the franchise.

Sudeep too came out in style, wearing a white attire for the occasion. The actor has been in the news of late with his debut in Bollywood. He will play the role of an antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivaraj Kumar were some of the other stars who graced the occasion.

Here are the pictures:

READ: UP: Unidentified Men Open Fire At A Wedding Ceremony In Hapur

As per reports, Dhruva Sarja and Prerana have known each other since childhood. Dhruva Sarja had also shared a video of the rituals on his Instagram profile. His relatives are seen applying turmeric on him. Watch it here.

READ: Jumanji: The Next Level Stars Danny DeVito And The Rock Crash Wedding And Sing A Duet

On the professional front, Dhruva Sarja had made his debut in films with Addhuri. The movie had fetched him numerous awards for Best Debut and was a big success. He had featured opposite Radhika Pandit, wife of Yash, in the movie. Dhruva Sarja then starred in Bahaddur. This time, he was even nominated for the Best Actor in a leading role in the various awards categories. He then featured in Bhajari in 2017. He was once again nominated for the Best Actor leading role at the award shows. As per reports, Dhruva Sarja’s next film is set to be Pogaru. His uncle Arjun Sarja too is among the most popular actors of the Kannada film industry.

READ: Parineeti Chopra Is Inspired By A Couple's Wedding Video, Says, 'my Heart Is Full'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.