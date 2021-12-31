Year-ender 2021: Weddings To New Additions In Family, Year's Top Celebrity Newsmakers

The year 2021 has been an uncertain year with a lot of tragedies and several happy moments. While the fans were treated with various good and celebratory news to cheer their mood in 2021, however, there were some very prominent stars who bid adieu and left for their heavenly abode.

As we are about to welcome 2022, let us look back at some of the prominent events and biggest entertainment newsmakers in 2021 that left the Internet talking about. From Kareena Kapoor’s second child to Sidharth Shukla’s death, here is a recap of all the prominent events in 2021.

Celebrity weddings

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a very intimate wedding in Alibaug on 24 February, which was attended by a handful of guests, including friends and family. Soon after the wedding, Varun dived back into work. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts who went to school together.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Reki

Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. The actress held a beautiful and intimate ceremony at her house and amid all loved ones, she tied the knot. In May, she welcomed her son Avyaan. However, due to premature birth due to Dia's health issue, both of them were hospitalised.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s destination wedding in Rajasthan was the stuff fairytales are made of. Starting from the amazing pictures to the elusive guest list, everything was talked about. However, the pictures of the couple from their marriage stole the hearts of the fans.

Ankita Lokhande-Vikaas Jain

Another wedding that was running down the gossip mills was Ankita Lokhande and Vikaas Jain. The two had tied the knot on 16 December in a grand wedding that was attended by their close friends and family members. From her Mehendi ceremony to reception look, Ankita Lokhande made sure to set fashion goals. Her outfits showcased various Indian traditional crafts - not just Benarasi silk but the traditional Maharashtrian-style saree too.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married at an intimate wedding in Chandigarh. Both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao chose to wear Sabysachi. The designer shared heartwarming information about Patralekha’s veil. The actor chose to inscribe a vow she has made to Rajkummar.

Deaths

Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September due to a cardiac arrest. The actor who was known as a fitness freak left his fans including his best friend Shehnaaz Gill completely heartbroken after the tragic demise.

Dilip Kumar

On 7 July the country woke up to the news that Dilip Kumar had passed away at 7.30 am. He had been ailing for a while but it still came as a shock to know that the thespian was gone. It was end of an era,

Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar, known for his work in films like "Power" and "Yuvarathnaa" passed away after suffering from a serious cardiac arrest. He was 46. The actor was rushed to Vikram hospital in Bangalore wherein he was being critically observed in the ICU by a team of doctors and later he left for his heavenly abode.

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri died on 16 July 2021 at the age of 76 of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She had been suffering from the complications of two previous brain strokes.

Childbirths

Anushka Sharma-Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl. Anushka Sharma gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on 11 January 2021. The couple had announced Anushka's pregnancy in August 2020.

Kareena Kapoor-Jeh

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who already were parents to five-year-old Taimur, welcomed a baby boy in February this year. They named him Jeh. In a statement, Saif had said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Neha Dhupia's son

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their son on 3 October. On 10 October, she took to Instagram to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff of the hospital who helped her with her delivery. She shared a number of pictures featuring the doctors and her family. In one photo, the face of her newborn is also visible. The name of the little one is yet to be revealed.

Preity Zinta- Jai & Gia

Preity Zinta first announced the arrival of her twin kids with her husband Gene Goodenough on 18 November. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family,” she informed her fans, adding that the two are “very excited” about this new phase of their lives.

Dia Mirza- Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Actor Dia Mirza was blessed with a baby boy on 14 May. However, due to the complications, she announced the child’s birth in July. She also revealed that her son, whom he shares with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, was born prematurely and was cared for in a Neonatal ICU.

Tragedies

Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner and creator of the Astroworld Festival, where 50,000 people were in the audience. Scott’s set turned deadly as fans surged toward the stage. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The 9 others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Rust shooting tragedy

Alec Baldwin was recently in the news after he was involved in a tragic incident on the sets of his film Rust, that caused the death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The latest investigation claimed that the actor requested a bigger gun before the fatal shooting tragedy on the sets of the movie, Rust, however, Alec Baldwin dismissed the claims in his latest tweet stating that it was a lie.

Biggest releases

Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal aced the character of Sardar Udham, a revolutionary who had assassinated General Dyer, the man who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Not only did he lose 13 kilos to play the younger version, he impressively flaunted a bearded look to depict the intensity of the character. His performance won praise from numerous celebrities and critics.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra looked convincing as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The actor displayed the various facets of the Kargil War hero, his equation with his girlfriend and family, and was impressive in a rugged look for the action sequences.

Dhamaka

Kartik broke his chocolate boy image for the first thriller of his career, and he didn't disappoint. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star showcased the tension associated with his role as a news anchor, after the news about an impending bomb blast in Mumbai, brilliantly.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi had broken all the box office records and became the first film to earn a whopping amount after the theatres opened. The Rohit Shetty directorial cop universe drama also starred Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay.

The White Tiger

The fact that Adarsh Gourav's performance found a mention in the BAFTA Awards for the best leading role proved the impact that his character created. The actor was impressive in his depiction of his driver-to-entrepreneur journey, be it the displeasure in being ordered around at the start, or his taunting ways after he becomes successful.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@vickykaushal09/AP