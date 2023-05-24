2018 Hindi Version To Release Pan-India After Tovino Thomas Starrer Storms Box Office

The Tovino Thomas starrer 2018: Everyone is a Hero opened to rave reviews and a smashing box office run that is still going strong. The survival thriller became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club regionally. The response to the film inspired by the real life calamities faced by the state of Kerala having been mammoth so far, the makers of 2018: Everyone is a Hero have decided to extend the theatrical experience to the rest of the world. 2018: Everyone is a Hero will be getting a pan-India release later this month.

2018 to be released pan-India

The Tovino Thomas-survival thriller is reportedly all set for a pan-India theatrical release on May 29 of this year. This comes within the month of its initial limited release on May 5. The stellar response to the film, which has led it to break box office records and create history on behalf of Malayalam cinema is what has urged the makers to take the film pan-India to test its box office fate on a national scale. The pan-India release appears to be a snowballing decision on behalf of the 2018 makers as the Malayalam film was already on its way to being dubbed in Telugu within a week of its release.

More on the film

2018: Everyone is a Hero draws its premise and inspiration from the disastrous Kerala floods of 2018. It is being considered an essential piece of Mollywood cinema using art to depict the actual horrors the state of Kerala faced under the natural calamity. The film is also being looked upon as an artistic testament to the overarching theme of human resilience reflecting how the calamity-stricken people of the state of Kerala came together to hold each other up and weather the storm.

2018: Everyone is a Hero has been raking in huge numbers at the box office. After surpassing the 100 crore mark within the first few days of its release, the film has gone on to do business to the tune of Rs 137.6 crore - Rs 65.25 crore of which, is from Kerala alone. The overseas market performance of the film has also been equally gratifying currently standing at an upwards of Rs 63.95 crore.