'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' Twitter Review: Sharwanand-Rashmika Film Gets Mixed Reactions

The film industry is looking for a new lease of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting schedule and box office collections majorly over the past two years. A step towards revival had been halted due to the third wave of the pandemic at the start of the year, leading to several postponements. The performance of Bollywood's Ganugbai Kathiawadi, Kollywood's Valimai and Tollywood's Bheemla Nayak last week had presented good news for the theatrical industry.

A week later, numerous other films are lined up too, and it'd be interesting to see if they can carry the momentum forward. One of those releases is Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu. As the Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna romantic comedy hit the theatres, many audiences took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The movie is receiving mixed reviews from the netizens in the initial shows.

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu Twitter review

One netizen called it 'such a good movie', and added that there were many scenes to enjoy. 'One time watchable family entertainer', 'neat and clean family entertainer' were some of the comment for the movie. One suggested to keep expecations low and watch with family.

The interval point, dialogues, music and comedy, the cinematography were termed as a plus point for the movie, though some did not like that too. The performances of the actors Sharwanand and Rashmika was termed as 'prompt' and 'neat' by one netizen. Vennela Kishor too was praised.

#AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu A Neat and good Family Entertainer



Dialogues are good , music, songs are Nice and comedy worked well in few scenes



No boring scenes.All the Main characters acted promptly and Neatly



Rating: 3/5

such a good movie bb, u see the scenes so many of them, hey, u will enjoy this first ah, ok go n enjoy it, but u gotto watch it again with me ok? what u say for it da

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Theatrical Trailer | Sharwanand, Rashmika Manda...

2.75/5



Better ending vuntey baagundedhi



One time watchable family entertainer after long time

#AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu - 3/5



Okay to watch 👍🏻



Plus:

Sharwanandh👍🏻

Rashmika role and glammour👍🏻

Vennela Kishore👍🏻

Emmotional Dialogues🔥

DOP

Chaectors



Minus:

Routine Story👎🏻

Music and bgm👎🏻

Comedy

Some Scenes like OTT👎🏻



Keep expectations very low and watch with family only!

Another netiizen termed it as a 'family entertainer', but only as an 'okay watch'.

Among the negative points, one mentioned the 'below average 2nd half', while another stated that there was 'nothing new' except for a few laughs, . Some reports also seemed to have come from the premiere shows, that termed the movie as 'boring', waste of time' and 'disaster.'

'No story at all' was another comment, a common comment was that it was 'TV serial like' and one even went on to say shows were better.

One termed the movie as a 'washout' and added that it would not do much business at the ticket windows.

#AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu A Typical Family Entertainer that ends up as an ok watch!



Nothing new and boring in parts but dialogues have worked for the most part. Better music would’ve made a big difference. The comedy had a lot of scope but only worked few times



Rating: 2.5/5

Going by the Premier Reports #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu is a Boring movie & Watching it even on OTT is a waste of time. Disaster

Total Negative reviews for #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu from the Premiers. More of a TV serial kind of Film. One more DISASTER for Sharwanand. Rashmika should have avoided this Film. Nothing to mention about in the Film. No Story at all. Rating 1.5/5 at max. FLOP 👎

What a Crap movie. TV serials better than this film #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Rashmika shouldn't have Accepted this movie. Better not to watch this Film even on OTT. 👎👎

Sharwanand's DISASTER streak continues. Boring movie. First of all there is No story in the Film. There's Nothing in the Film to mention about.

Below avg 2nd half

R0od climax, almost TV serial range.



Below avg 2nd half

R0od climax, almost TV serial range.

Tirumala prev films lo heroine father char conflict dintlo mother char, rest anta same format. Comedy kuda so so, lite movie 👍

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu plot, cast & crew

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu revolves around a marriage proposal where the girl's mother is keen that the boy agrees to be a househusband. The movie also stars veteran stars like Khushbu Sudar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Urvashi, among others. The movie has been written and directed by Kishore Tirumala.