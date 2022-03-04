Last Updated:

'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' Twitter Review: Sharwanand-Rashmika Film Gets Mixed Reactions

'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' Twitter Review: The Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna film received mixed reactions from netizens as it hit the screens.

The film industry is looking for a new lease of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting schedule and box office collections majorly over the past two years. A step towards revival had been halted due to the third wave of the pandemic at the start of the year, leading to several postponements. The performance of Bollywood's Ganugbai Kathiawadi, Kollywood's Valimai and Tollywood's Bheemla Nayak last week had presented good news for the theatrical industry.

A week later, numerous other films are lined up too, and it'd be interesting to see if they can carry the momentum forward. One of those releases is Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu. As the Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna romantic comedy hit the theatres, many audiences took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The movie is receiving mixed reviews from the netizens in the initial shows.

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu Twitter review 

One netizen called it 'such a good movie', and added that there were many scenes to enjoy. 'One time watchable family entertainer', 'neat and clean family entertainer' were some of the comment for the movie. One suggested to keep expecations low and watch with family.

The interval point, dialogues, music and comedy, the cinematography were termed as a plus point for the movie, though some did not like that too.  The performances of the actors Sharwanand and Rashmika was termed as 'prompt' and 'neat' by one netizen. Vennela Kishor too was praised.

Another netiizen termed it as a 'family entertainer', but only as an 'okay watch'.

Among the negative points, one mentioned the 'below average 2nd half', while another stated that there was 'nothing new' except for a few laughs, . Some reports also seemed to have come from the premiere shows, that termed the movie as 'boring', waste of time' and 'disaster.' 

'No story at all' was another comment, a common comment was that it was 'TV serial like' and one even went on to say shows were better.

One termed the movie as a 'washout' and added that it would not do much business at the ticket windows.

 

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu plot, cast & crew

Aadavaluu Meeku Johaarlu revolves around a marriage proposal where the girl's mother is keen that the boy agrees to be a househusband. The movie also stars veteran stars like Khushbu Sudar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Urvashi, among others. The movie has been written and directed by Kishore Tirumala.

