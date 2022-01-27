Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh Groove To 'Naatu Naatu' At 'Good Luck Sakhi' Event; WATCH

Actor Keerthy Suresh is all set to win over the hearts of the audience through her role in the upcoming sports drama Good Luck Sakhi. With the release date inching closer, the makers have ramped up the promotions of the film as they organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad on January 26. Raising hype around this venture, superstar Ram Charan was also invited to this event.

The 36-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of one of the most highly anticipated ventures, RRR which is set to release in either April or March, depending on the COVID situation in the country, as announced earlier by the makers. Although the film release was delayed, the cast, trailer and soundtracks of the forthcoming film contributed to its hype which is showing no signs of dimming down. One, in particular, was the Naatu Naatu dance which was recreated during the Good Luck Sakhi pre-release event.

Keerthy Suresh and Ram Charan do Naatu Naatu dance challenge

The pre-release event held in Hyderabad on January 26 witnessed the attendance of lead actor Keerthy Suresh as well as Ram Charan as the chief guest. The actor reportedly wished the team of Good Luck Sakhi for the release of the film and have his best wishes to them. However, a video from the event has been making rounds on the internet where Keerthy Suresh and Ram Charan can be seen expertly doing the Naatu Naatu dance challenge together. The video has since gone viral on social media with many enjoying their pairing on the stage.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi revolves around a girl named Sakhi who is famous for bringing bad luck around her. At one point, she decides to take matters into her own hands. In a bid to turn her life around, she decides to get trained in rifle shooting as seen in the movie poster where she wields a gun in her hand with a funky expression. The film is set to release on January 28 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers announced the new release date of the film in light of the ongoing coronavirus. The statement read, ''If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, the RRR movie will release on 28th April 2022."

