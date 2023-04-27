Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Death: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Mammootty Pay Tribute

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died after suffering a cardiac arrest and brain hemorrhage on Wednesday (April 26). The actor collapsed on the football pitch in Malappuram at the inauguration ceremony of the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Minutes after the news broke, tributes started pouring in from across the nation. South actor Dulquer Salmaan extended his condolences through his Twitter handle. He shared a picture of the late veteran actor with broken heart emojis.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his sadness. He shared an Instagram post .The actor's caption read, “Rest in peace Mamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend.”

Mohanlal took to his Facebook handle to pen a lengthy note for the Kuruthi actor and wrote, "Beloved Mamukkoya was a man without pretension and full of goodness. This unique talent presented the Malabar style on the silver screen in a very natural way. I have been lucky enough to act with him in so many films, from Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam to the recent film directed by Priyadarshan, Olavum Theeravum. That innocent smile will never fade away and will remain in my heart forever. It is a great loss to Malayalam cinema, and I offer my condolences on his demise." Mammootty also shared an image of Mamukkoya on his Facebook handle with the caption "Condolences”.

Mamukkoya's work front

Mamukkoya is survived by his wife Suhara and his four children. On the work front, Mamukkoya was last seen in Kuruthi. He also had films like Footage, B Nilavarayum Sharjah Palliyum, Kannada Talkies, and Nancy Rani among his future projects.