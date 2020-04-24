Chiranjeevi & Angad Bedi Wish Sachin Tendulkar Happy Birthday; Call Him 'God Of Cricket'

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be celebrating his 46th birthday this year. While thousands of his fans poured the latter with birthday wishes and blessings, a few Bollywood celebrities too, took it to social media, to wish their favourite cricketer. Here some stars of Bollywood & Tollywood who wished the cricket legend on his birthday.

Chiranjeevi, Angad Bedi and others wish Sachin Tendulkar

Chiranjeevi

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Chiranjeevi posted a picture with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account. He called Sachin Tendulkar the god of cricket and also called him India's pride. Wishing him a very happy birthday, he wrote Sachin Tendulkar will always be an inspiration to generations of Indians.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence Pledges To Donate Rs 3 Crore To Coronavirus Relief Fund

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi also posted a picture with Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram account and wished the master blaster of Cricket, a very happy birthday. He wrote a lovely note for Sachin Tendulkar in the caption mentioning how people miss screaming Sachin-Sachin, in Wankhede stadium and in other stadiums across the world.

Also Read: 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' Making: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Looks Massive And Grand

Kailash Kher

When I entered this miraculous film world people used to call me looks like Sachin sings like Nusrat. Both compliments used to boost my happiness, भारत देश को गर्व है #HappyBirthdaySachin our beloved भारत रत्न @sachin_rt thank you God for sending him in our time #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/8CJ2DjXCdf — Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 24, 2020

Legendary singer Kailash Kher too took to his Twitter account to wish the legendary cricketer, a happy birthday. He got nostalgic and wrote that when he entered the industry people said he looked like Sachin Tendulkar and that compliment used to boost Sachin Tendulkar's happiness.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Rajinikanth; Watch Video

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Advises Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan: Don't Enter Politics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.