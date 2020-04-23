Chiranjeevi Completes #BeTheRealMan Challenge, Nominates Rajinikanth; Watch Video

With the recent Coronavirus outbreak across the country, many of us are cooped indoors. At such times, several interesting challenges are coming up on the internet and one such challenge in the #BeTheRealMan. After being nominated by Jr NTR, south star Chiranjeevi has now completed the task and shared his video on the internet.

Chiranjeevi completes #BeTheRealMan challenge

South Indian actor Chiranjeevi was challenged by his Jr NTR to complete the #BeTheRealMan challenge. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor has now uploaded a video on social media where he is seen helping around with household chores.

The video starts with him sweeping the floor. The actor then goes into the kitchen and starts preparing food. Then he serves and enjoys the food with his mother. In the caption, he nominated Rajinikanth and KTR to complete the challenge.

Watch the video:

Check out other South stars doing the challenge:

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Talking about the professional front of the Tagore actor, he will be seen next in Acharya. The film will be directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva. On the other side, he will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film will be backed by Ram Charan under his production banner.

