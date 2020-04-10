Laxmmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence Pledges To Donate Rs 3 Crore To Coronavirus Relief Fund

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who will soon make his Bollywood directorial debut with Laxmmi Bomb, on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that he has made a donation of Rs 3 crore towards coronavirus relief and also confirmed he will be part of upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

In a post, he also wrote that he’s thrilled to be part of Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by veteran filmmaker P Vasu. He said he’s taken actor Rajinikanth’s blessings to star in the project, which is a sequel to the superstar’s 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi. Lawrence revealed that he will donate the Rs 3 crore which he will receive as advance from Sun Pictures, the makers of Chandramukhi, towards coronavirus relief funds.

Contrary to reports and rumours, the film will not star Rajinikanth. Lawrence, who was last seen in Kanchana 3, will play the titular role. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The sequel will only take off after the release of Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

However, a few months after the project was announced, Raghava Lawrence announced that he is quitting the project. He indicated that he was not recognised by the creators of the film. In a long note that Raghava posted on Twitter, he explained that there were several reasons behind the decision to leave the film, one of which was the fact that he had not been informed before the first appearance poster was released and had learned of it from a third party. This had made him very upset.

(With inputs from agencies)

