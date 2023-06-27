Actress Subhashree Ganguly, Director Raj Chakrabarty Expecting Second Child Together

Tollywood actress Subhashree Ganguly and her husband, director Raj Chakrabarty, shared some special news with their fans and followers. The married couple is expecting their second child. The two also broke the news on social media through their first child, son Yuvaan.

Raj Chakarabarty and Subhashree Ganguly tied the knot on May 11, 2018 at Kolkata's Bawali Rajbari.

The two were blessed with son Yuvaan, on September 12.

Yuvaan was the central focus of the couple's pregnancy announcement.

Subhashree and Raj took to their Instagram handles to share news of their second pregnancy with fans and followers. They made the precious announcement through their son Yuvaan. The post carried a single picture of son Yuvaan, running forward. He had his parents on either side (not in frame) and had a gleeful look on his face.

(Image: subhashreeganguly_real/Instagram)



The announcement became evident with the shirt Yuvaan had on, which read, 'Big Brother' paired with a cheeky red moustache. The caption for the post read, "Yuvaan is promoted to 'BIG BROTHER ' ." Welcoming this baby will make Subhashree and Raj, a family of 4.

Wishes pour in for the parents-to-be



Many celebrities chimed in with their wishes, blessings and overall exhilaration for the couple. First among them was Mouni Roy. Mouni and Subhashree have struck up a recent friendship and the two were even seen out and about in Kolkata recently. Mouni called the announcement, "the best news of the month". Tollywood actress Srabanti Chatterjee, who was also part of Mouni and Subhashree's tête-à-tête, also expressed her happiness for the couple in the comments section. Others who congratulated the couple include Nussrat Jahan, Archita Sahu, Vikram Chatterjee, Devlina Kumar and June Bannerjee.