Rakesh Master, Popular Tollywood Choreographer, Passes Away Due To Multi-organ Failure

Choreographer Rakesh Master, a popular figure in the Telugu film industry, passed away aged 53. His sudden demise left the industry in a state of shock and mourning. The dance maestro had been filming in Visakhapatnam but fell ill upon his return to Hyderabad. His health deteriorated and he succumbed to severe complications on Sunday afternoon.

3 things you need to know

Rakesh Master started his career as a background dancer.

He also worked as a judge on popular dance reality shows like Dhee and Aata.

According to reports, he died due to sun stroke.

Rakesh Master succumbs to multi organ failure

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad revealed that Rakesh Master, a diabetic patient, experienced multiorgan failure caused by severe metabolic acidosis. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical staff, his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last at 5 pm.

(Rakesh Master started as a background dancer but soon got work in the Telugu film industry | Image: Facebook)

How Rakesh Master rose to fame

Rakesh Master began his career by participating in popular dance reality shows like Aata and Dhee. His talent and unwavering dedication started getting him work in the Telugu film industry, where he choreographed numerous hit songs. Throughout his career, he worked in over 1500 films and established himself as a true master of his craft.

While Rakesh Master maintained a relatively low public profile, he occasionally gave interviews for social media platforms, where shared his thoughts on the industry. However, his outspoken nature sometimes courted controversy. He got even more popular after featuring in the television show Jabardasth.

The news of Rakesh Master's untimely demise left the entire film fraternity in a state of grief. Fans and celebs from the Telugu industry took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and shared their fond memories of the talented choreographer.

(Fan posts the heartfelt message for Rakesh Master | Image: Twitter)

Born as S Rama Rao in Tirupati, Rakesh worked under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad before embarking on his journey as a dance master. His passion and dedication to his craft made him a beloved figure within the industry.