Adah Sharma On The Kerala Story Ban In West Bengal: I Hope It's Freely...

Adah Sharma and the team of The Kerala Story got together in Mumbai for a press meet. The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen, has turned out to be a real money spinner at the domestic box office and is witnessing heavy footfalls in the cinema halls in the country. However, The Kerala Story is banned in West Bengal. Meanwhile, it has earned Rs 156.69 crore in 12 days after releasing in cinema halls on May 5.

When ANI questioned Adah about the box office success of the film, Adah said, "What do I say about the box office of a film like this. As an actor, box office collections mean that audience is watching the film in cinema halls. Now, it is also releasing internationally, in countries like Sweden, Denmark and the UK, where the ban has been lifted recently. Watching their videos, there is excitement in the team. The film is still banned in West Bengal. I hope in India the film is screened freely so that people can watch it an decide if they like it or not. But we are getting lots of love from the fans and we are loving it."

"Footfalls in theaters are huge. It feels great. I feel like I am living a dream, I don't know if its a dream or reality," Adah added. As per a bnews agency, The West Bengal government has told the Supreme Court that The Kerala Story is based on manipulated facts and contains hate speech in multiple scenes, which may cause disharmony between the communities, while justifying its prohibition on exhibition of the movie.

The Kerala Story team donates money to victims of radicalisation

Vipul Shah on Wednesday announced Rs 51 lakh donation to Aarsha Vidya Samajam, working towards the betterment and protection of the women who were radicalised and forced to convert. Shah also stated that the film was made with an intention to "protect the daughters of the country". The movie released in cinema halls on May 5.